BRICS successful in establishing its identity — Indian PM

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. BRICS has successfully established its identity, and now many countries are eager to join the association, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan.

"Over the past 15 years, BRICS has developed its own identity, and many countries now wish to join," the Indian prime minister emphasized.

The 16th BRICS Summit, a key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan from October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. As of January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members. This summit in Kazan will be the first attended by the new members of the association. Representatives from over 30 countries expected to take part.