Israeli planes hit building near State Security General Directorate in Beirut

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked the Tayouneh and Chiyah neighborhoods in eastern Beirut, a source in the local civil defense service told a TASS correspondent.

According to him, the airstrike hit a building close to Lebanon’s State Security General Directorate. Thick smoke rose into the sky from the building.

Earlier, the Israeli forces carried out three strikes on the Ghobeiry neighborhood, located near the highway leading to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.