Presidential runoff in Moldova to take place on November 3 — Central Election Commission

CHISINAU, October 21. /TASS/. The second round of presidential election in Moldova will be held on November 3, as no candidate has received more than 50% of the vote, the chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Angelica Caraman, said during a briefing on Monday.

"Preliminary information shows that none of the 11 candidates for the presidency of the Republic of Moldova have received more than 50% of the vote from those who participated in the election. Accordingly, the second round of voting will be organized within two weeks," she said.

With 98.56% of the ballots counted, the incumbent president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has received 42.07% of the vote, while former prosecutor general Alexander Stoianoglo, who criticizes Sandu for her confrontational policy towards Moscow, has garnered 26.27%. Renato Usatyi, leader of Our Party, comes third with 13.72% of the vote. Former Gagauzia leader Irina Vlah and former prosecutor Victoria Furtuna, have won 5.44% and 4.50% of the vote, respectively, followed by former prime ministers Vasiliy Tarlev (3.22%) and Ion Chicu (2.08%).