Nabatieh mayor, 5 city council members killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force’s fighter jets launched a massive strike on the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, hitting the city center and several residential buildings in the outskirts with missiles, the director of the regional House of Russian Culture, Asaad Diya told TASS over the telephone.

"The mayor of the city, Ahmed Kheil, and five members of the municipal council, who were in the city hall building where humanitarian aid is being collected, were killed," the director said. "The attack lasted for several minutes, everything around was shaking from powerful explosions."

According to him, the central part of the city has been heavily damaged.

On Monday, the Israeli aircraft struck an ancient market in Nabatieh, killing six residents.