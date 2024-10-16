Israeli Air Force hits over 140 Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon — press service

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck over 140 military facilities belonging to Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah and eliminated dozens of its fighters, the army press service reported.

According to it, the IDF continues to conduct "limited, localized, and targeted operational activity in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terror targets and terrorist infrastructure." "Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists during exchanges of fire and aerial strikes. <...> Additionally, over 140 Hezbollah terror targets were struck from the air, including weapons storage facilities, launchers aimed toward Israeli territory, terrorist infrastructure, and terrorist cells," the press service said in a statement.

The IDF also said that during the operation in Lebanon, its servicemen discovered "numerous weapons, including rocket, mortar, and anti-tank missile launchers aimed toward communities in northern Israel, as well as grenades and additional military equipment."

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.