Iran can receive EAEU observer status by year-end — official

ROME, October 15. /TASS/. Iran can receive the observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of this year, Board Member (minister) for industry and agribusiness sector of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Goar Barsegyan told reporters.

"We have received a request from the Islamic Republic of Iran for receiving the observer status. This request is now considered in the Eurasian [Economic] Commission in due course. We plan at the coming meeting of the Supreme Council in December, if internal procedures are observed, to present it for approval to heads of EAEU member-countries," she said.

Signing of the free trade agreement between the EAEU and Indonesia is planned in the near time, Barsegyan noted. "We are holding talks with Indonesia on signing the free trade zone agreement since 2022. We held five rounds of talks. The agreement is at a high readiness stage and will be presented soon to heads of states for signing," the official said. She did not indicate specific dates "because much depends on partners" but said that signing might take place late in this year or early next year.