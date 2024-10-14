UK introduced sanctions against Iranian space agency, generals

LONDON, October 14. /TASS/. Authorities of the United Kingdom introduced sanctions against the Iranian Space Agency and six Iranian generals, according to the updated black list posted on the government’s website.

Restrictions stipulating the ban to enter the United Kingdom and the asset freeze in case of their discovery covered Commander of the Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras, Head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization Mohammad Kazemi, Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naini, and Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

Restrictive measures were also introduced against the Iranian design bureau Farzanegan and its chief engineer Hossein Pourfarzaneh.