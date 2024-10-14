Turkey's BRICS bid could deepen NATO rifts, accelerate multipolar trend — expert

BUENOS AIRES, October 14. /TASS/. Turkey's possible accession to BRICS may accelerate the move towards a multipolar world while also creating a rift within NATO, Jose Ricardo Martins, a columnist for Brazilian newspaper Estadao, stated.

According to Martins, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees joining BRICS as "a possible counterweight to Western dominance in international affairs, especially in terms of financial institutions and politics." However, NATO countries may "question Turkey's loyalty to the alliance" because "BRICS members such as Russia and China are seen [in NATO] as opposing its strategic goals."

According to the expert's assessment, the EU and the US are "concerned about Turkey's possible BRICS membership" due to fears that it will be an impetus "for change in traditional Western alliances, especially NATO," and weaken the bloc's influence in the Middle East. As the analyst noted, Turkey's bid to join BRICS represents "a strategic shift toward a multipolar world order in which emerging economies seek to counterbalance Western dominance."

Bloomberg said earlier that Turkey had applied to join BRICS several months ago. According to the agency, the association’s expansion may be considered at the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full members of the group, and Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency.