Representatives from about 30 countries to attend conference on Eurasian security in Minsk

MINSK, October 10. /TASS/. Representatives of the political and expert community from about 30 countries are expected to take part in the second International Conference on Eurasian security, which will take place in Minsk at the end of October, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On October 31 - November 1, 2024, the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will be held. It is expected that representatives of the political, expert and analytical community from about 30 countries will participate," the statement reads. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also informed about the opening of applications for accreditation of representatives from the Belarusian and foreign mass media outlets.

It was noted that the aim of the conference is to have a frank and inclusive discussion on the prospects for Eurasian security in the context of the existing unjust world order, as well as chronic military and political confrontations between key global players.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov invited the countries to take part in the conference while speaking at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his readiness to participate in the event. As reported, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin is also expected to attend the conference.