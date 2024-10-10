Iran to provide resistance forces fighting Israel with all support — foreign minister

DOHA, October 10. /TASS/. Iran will provide the resistance forces opposing Israel with all necessary support beyond political and diplomatic steps, the Islamic republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Our support will not be limited to political and diplomatic [measures], we will provide them with whatever they need, whatever it is," Araghchi told the Al Jazeera TV channel.

"The resistance is capable of responding to Israel," the Iranian foreign minister added. He further stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "failed to achieve his goal" of destroying the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip and "will face the same situation in Lebanon."

Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. Ever since, Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon. Missile attacks on Israel’s northern and even central areas, including Tel Aviv, have likewise intensified, with the most massive one being carried out on October 1.