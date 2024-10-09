Lebanese Health Ministry reveals number of people killed, injured over day

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. A total of 22 people have been killed and 80 injured in Lebanon over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Health Ministry reported.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the southern regions, where 12 people were killed and 37 injured. Seven people were killed and two injured in the Beqaa Valley in the east, and two civilians were killed and 34 injured in Nabatieh. Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, was not shelled on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry also updated the number of casualties from Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling since tensions escalated in October 2023. The death toll from Israeli attacks rose from 2,119 to 2,141, with more than 10,000 injured.