NATO working hard to provide more aid to Ukraine more quickly — new secretary general

BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. NATO is working hard to provide more assistance to Ukraine and to do it as quickly as possible, the alliance’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

"We know the need [of Ukraine] is urgent and we are working hard to do more and more quickly," he said. The press conference was recorded by the alliance's press service.

Rutte stressed that it was important for him to come to Kiev at the very beginning of his mandate to show NATO's support.

"It was important to me that I’d come to Ukraine at the start of my mandate to make crystal clear to you, to the people of Ukraine and everyone watching that NATO stands with Ukraine. As the new NATO Secretary General, it is my priority and privilege take this support forward to work with you to ensure that Ukraine prevails," he said.

Rutte took office as NATO Secretary General on October 1.