Russia-China ties help buck negative economic trends — foreign minister

BEIJING, October 3. /TASS/. Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia serves to shield the two countries from the negative impact of the external environment, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his article published in the People's Daily newspaper on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing.

"Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia has made it possible to overcome the unfavorable influences of the external environment and reverse the trend amid the difficult recovery of the global economy, showing signs of quantitative and qualitative growth and stability trends," the minister notes.

The article noted that the framework of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia has been continuously optimized. The minister highlighted the growing presence of Chinese cars in Russia and the widespread popularity of Chinese-brand cell phones. He also pointed out that high-quality Russian agricultural products and foodstuffs are "increasingly making their way into millions of households in China."

Wang Yi noted that cooperation between the two countries is gaining momentum in new fields such as scientific and technological innovation, automobile manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce and medical equipment. A number of flagship cooperation projects have been completed, including the eastern route of the Russia-China gas pipeline, the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe highway bridge and the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye railroad bridge. "The joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union has already yielded the first results," the Chinese top diplomat emphasized.