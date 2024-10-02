Russia stays in touch with all parties to Middle East conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow stays in touch with all parties to the Middle East conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We communicate with all parties to this conflict, we stay in touch and call on all sides for restraint," Peskov said, when asked about Moscow's actions in connection with the escalation in the Middle East.

In the evening of October 1, Iran carried out a massive missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said 90% of the missiles had hit the designated targets. Israel claims Iran launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. Israel's General Staff promised to "choose the time" and surprise with a response to the attack. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned in Hebrew that the further strikes on Israel would be even more extensive.

Peskov earlier said that Moscow was deeply concerned about the ruinous escalation of tensions in the region. He stressed that the situation was following the most alarming scenario.