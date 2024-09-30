Iran won't leave any of Israel's crimes unanswered — diplomat

DUBAI, September 30. /TASS/. Tehran will not leave any of Israel's aggressive actions unanswered, the Iranian authorities are monitoring the situation in the region and are in contact with the Lebanese authorities after the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said.

"Iran is continuing its efforts even after First Vice President [Mohammad Reza Aref] spoke with [Lebanese Prime Minister Najib] Mikati. We are in touch with the Lebanese authorities and are monitoring the situation. Iran will not leave any of the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) unanswered, the regime will not go unpunished for its crimes," the spokesman said at the press conference broadcast by the SNN TV channel.

According to the diplomat, Iran has repeatedly called on the international community to pay attention to Israel's attempts to expand the geography of the war in the Middle East. "This does not mean that Iran is afraid of war. We do not want it, we are trying to strengthen security and stability in the region," Kanani Chafi explained.

Earlier, the ISNA news agency reported that Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi said in response to a question from reporters about Tehran's reaction to the assassination of Hassan Nasrullah, "Expect it!"

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel.