Orban’s party in European Parliament nominates Elon Musk for Sakharov Prize

BRUSSELS, September 26. /TASS/. The ‘Patriots for Europe’ European Parliament party, established on the initiative of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, nominated owner of the X social platform Elon Musk for the Andrey Sakharov Prize, according to the European Commission website.

Other parties nominated Palestinian reporters, the "Women for Peace" Palestinian women’s association and the Venezuelan opposition.

The short list of three candidates will be defined on October 17. This year, the European Parliament will pick the winner on October 24. The awarding ceremony will take place during a plenary meeting on December 18 in Strasbourg.