Some try to blame Ukrainian conflict on China — diplomat

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. Some Western countries are trying to blame China for the start of the Ukrainian crisis clearly not for the sake of de-escalation of the conflict, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

"Certain countries have repeatedly shifted the blame [for the Ukrainian conflict] on China, certainly not for the purpose of cooling the situation, not to support the peace process and negotiations," he said at a briefing, answering a TASS question about the position of some states having ‘ulterior motives’ for blaming Beijing over Ukraine.

The Chinese diplomat clarified that the efforts made by China to resolve the Ukrainian conflict are "widely recognized by the international community." "What these countries [accusing China] are really up to, I think the world will judge for itself," he concluded.

Earlier, at a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in New York, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the accusations against China regarding the Ukrainian conflict had "ulterior motives" and that the attacks should be seen as an attempt by some countries to shift responsibility to others. According to the top Chinese diplomat, Beijing continues to take an objective and impartial position on the crisis situation in Ukraine.

The West has repeatedly accused China of transferring weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine. Each time, the Chinese side has denied such accusations.