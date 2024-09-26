Israeli jets bomb eastern Lebanon, 18 reported dead

BEIRUT, September 26. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have attacked military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon this morning, killing at least 18 people, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

It added that the strikes targeted the settlements of Younine and Chaat, located near the border with Syria. Al Hadath added that arms and ammunition depots were destroyed in the area.

Earlier, the Kerak district near the town of Zahle was also attacked. Nine people were reported killed and 11 wounded.

The Israeli Air Force continues its bombardment of southern Lebanon, with this morning's air raids additionally targeting the border villages of Ayta ash Shab and Qana, where four fighters were killed. Kfar Rumman and Kfar Tebnin in the southern province of Nabatieh were also hit, with no casualties reported.

Hezbollah units have not fired at Israel since this morning. Al Hadath attributes this pause to talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is seeking a temporary ceasefire agreement on the border with Israel.

According to the Health Ministry, 72 people were killed and 354 wounded across Lebanon on September 25 due to Israeli army strikes. The most casualties occurred in Mount Lebanon (22), the Nabatiyeh province (20), and the Baalbek-Hermel area and Beqaa Valley (12).