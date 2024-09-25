Iran ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia, BRICS countries — minister

DUBAI, September 25. /TASS/. Iran intends to expand cooperation with Russia and other BRICS member states in the energy sector, the republic’s energy minister Abbas Ali-Abadi said as he arrived in Moscow to participate in the meeting with BRICS energy ministers.

"Iran cooperates with Russia in the north, it also keeps terms with China through it. In the south we cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In this respect Iran’s location is attractive for development and strengthening of cooperation between BRICS and the Islamic republic in the energy area," the minister was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA. The integration is a very "important institute on many sides," including the economic, he added.

The Islamic republic will present a plan for developing industrial and technical cooperation with an emphasis on renewable sources of energy at the upcoming meeting with his BRICS colleagues, Ali-Abadi noted.

The meeting of BRICS energy ministers will take place on the sidelines of the seventh international forum Russian Energy Week (REW) that will be held in Moscow on September 26-28.