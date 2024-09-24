Israeli army announces new wave of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. Israeli troops have launched a new series of strikes on targets of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the army's press service said.

"The Israel Defense Forces have launched a new wave of attacks on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon," the statement said.

Shortly before, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi announced the intention to increase the intensity of the attacks on Lebanon during the day. According to him, the military does not intend to give Hezbollah a break. According to Halevi, the current situation requires Israel to continue to act intensively on all fronts.

This is the third wave of Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the beginning of the day. Earlier, the army announced the end of the second wave of airstrikes, which hit Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon as well as in the Beqaa Valley in the east of the country.

On September 23, Israel announced the start of a pre-emptive offensive operation in Lebanon, called Northern Arrows. As part of the operation, Israeli troops are targeting Hezbollah's military infrastructure. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of local residents, who have been evacuated due to constant shelling by Hezbollah units since October 8, 2023, can return there.