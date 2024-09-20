Seven people killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank — news agency

DUBAI, September 20. /TASS/. Seven people were killed in an hours-long Israeli raid on the West Bank town of Qabatiya, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

Israeli troops stormed Qabatiya with the support of army special vehicles as well as fighter jets and drones, it said. Eleven Palestinians were injured in clashes there.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli soldiers dropping the bodies of Palestinians killed in the storming of Qabatiya from a roof. The Israel Defense Forces said it would investigate what happened. "This is a serious incident that is not in line with IDF values and what is expected of IDF soldiers," the military said in a statement.