Iran’s General Staff says Israeli crimes cannot expire, will be avenged

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. Israeli crimes cannot expire, and the Jewish State must necessarily pay for all its errors and twists, including the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said in a statement.

"We warn the United States and the fake puppet regime (TASS - Israel), that, just as Iran retaliated for the death of Resistance Front members and the terrorist attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria previously and carried Operation True Promise (Iran’s massive aerial attack on Israel on April 13 - TASS), this time, too, no statue of limitations will break the Islamic Republic’s desire to avenge the blood of Ismail Haniyeh; the Zionist regime (Israel) must pay for its stupid and vile mistake," IRNA news agency quoted the General Staff as saying in an excerpt of the statement.

The Islamic republic’s military agency noted that Western support to Israel and the lack of any reaction to Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip from the international community show that no international conventions or treaties can guarantee Israeli compliance with international law norms. Nor can human right institutions and organizations, especially the United Nations, do so, the General Staff argued.

On July 31, Hamas reported Haniyeh’s death in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps blamed Israel for organizing the killing with US support. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face severe punishment for the Palestinian politician’s assassination.