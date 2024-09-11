Over 30 Arabs killed in past day due to Israeli army's actions in Gaza — Health Ministry

CAIRO, September 11. /TASS/. Over 60 Palestinians have been killed and 104 more wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of the Israeli army’s operation ongoing in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 64 people were killed and 104 more were injured as a result of shelling and bombardment by Israeli forces in different areas of the Strip," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. The Gaza Health Ministry added that in total, the death toll from Israeli forces’ actions in Gaza rose to 41,084, while 95,029 more people were injured.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. Fighting is still raging in the Gaza Strip.