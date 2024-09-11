{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Over 30 Arabs killed in past day due to Israeli army's actions in Gaza — Health Ministry

The Gaza Health Ministry added that in total, the death toll from Israeli forces’ actions in Gaza rose to 41,084, while 95,029 more people were injured

CAIRO, September 11. /TASS/. Over 60 Palestinians have been killed and 104 more wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of the Israeli army’s operation ongoing in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 64 people were killed and 104 more were injured as a result of shelling and bombardment by Israeli forces in different areas of the Strip," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. The Gaza Health Ministry added that in total, the death toll from Israeli forces’ actions in Gaza rose to 41,084, while 95,029 more people were injured.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages. Fighting is still raging in the Gaza Strip.

Finland suspends work of advisory council with Russia on Saimaa Canal
The main activities of the Advisory Board have mainly focused on determining the dates of the beginning and end of navigation along the Saimaa Canal, exchange of information on the situation in the Saimaa region
Allegations on weapons deliveries to Russia from abroad are groundless — Kremlin
"We are developing our relations with a number of countries, we are cooperating in various spheres, and we will continue this cooperation in the interests of all involved countries," Dmitry Peskov added
Trump says Democrats will drag US into World War III
Trump said the Democratic administration has "millions of people pouring" into the US, which has led to serious problems
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Kiev to be given permission to attack Russia with Western missiles — Kremlin spokesman
"At the moment, the media is simply conducting such a campaign to formalize a decision that has already been made," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia needs to establish contacts with Western intellectuals, French analyst believes
According to Karine Bechet-Golovko, in order to establish contacts, work will need to focus on specific individuals rather than hostile Western institutions, which will create certain difficulties
Scholz says conference on resolving Ukrainian conflict with Russian participation needed
The German chancellor reiterated that "peace that respects Ukraine's integrity and sovereignty must be just, and not imposed or achieved by capitulation"
Russian MFA warns more arms supplies to Ukraine could set off 'uncontrollable' escalation
Western countries "do not care anymore, apparently, what will happen to Ukraine and Ukrainians," Maria Zakharova stressed
Kiev seeks more terror while weakening on battlefield — Foreign Ministry
"Everything is unfolding exactly as we said before: the weaker the Kiev regime becomes on the battlefield, despite receiving massive financial and military support, the more it seeks revenge by engaging in criminal terrorist activities," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Trump, Harris start debate by shaking hands
The presidential candidates also exchanged remarks before the speeches began
Russian aircraft firm masters mass production of Su-57 fighter jets — top executive
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Ukraine’s General Staff says situation is difficult along entire front line
The most tense situation at the moment is in the Kurakhovo and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) areas of the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR
Kiev pulling militants to stabilize situation near Kupyansk, Kremennaya — military expert
Kiev may have deployed Azov militants for reinforcement and for "stabilizing the situation at problem sectors of the front line," Andrey Marochko surmised
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries
Scholz’ move to call for peace in Ukraine likely driven by domestic politics — analyst
Stefan Meister, a political scientist at the German Council on Foreign Relations, said that scenarios other than a "complete victory" for Ukraine also need to be discussed
Russia’s Ocean-2024 naval drills of no threat to US, NATO — Pentagon
Washington believes that "China will be the only true participant, with a few other countries only observing"
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian D-30 howitzer in Kursk region — top brass
Real time footage shows how the howitzer exploded, the ministry noted
Putin accuses US of prompting arms race
According to the Russian leader, the United States is creating preconditions for a dangerous crisis situation in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region
Foreign mercenaries operating in Kursk direction particularly brutal — security source
It is the mercenaries that act the most brutally towards civilians, a source in security agencies said
Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath
According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region
Israel used 2,000-pound bombs in strike on Palestinian refugee camp — newspaper
This is indicated by the size of the craters left after the explosions, The New York Times explains
Analyst says Zelensky wages media war against Germany
Military expert Ralf Thiele said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Iran criticizes UK, Germany, France over air service termination
According to Nasser Kanaani, Tehran will respond "proportionately"
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
China ready to strengthen, enrich strategic ties with Russia — top Chinese diplomat
Wang Yi pointed out that against the background of unprecedented changes in the world, China-Russia cooperation "maintains the momentum for stable and healthy development"
UK adds ten more Russian ships to sanctions list — Treasury
The tankers will be banned from UK ports and may be struck off from the UK Ship Register
Russian air defense weapons are world’s best — expert
According to CEO of the Complex Unmanned Solutions Center Dmitry Kuzyakin, neither China, nor the United States, nor any of the European countries now could even come close to repelling an overnight drone attack like the one that happened on the territory of Russia on September 10
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
US imposes sanctions against two companies, nine vessels from Russia — Treasury
The Sea River Service Limited Liability Company from the city of Azov and VAFA Wholesale LTD from Astrakhan were blacklisted
It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Israel ready to let Hamas leader leave Gaza in exchange for hostage release — official
According to Gal Hirsch, he put forth this proposal a day and a half ago but refused to say which answer was given
Trump deals US democracy its worst blow since the Civil War — Harris
Kamala Harris also said that Republican presidential candidate has contributed to the start of trade wars
Russia to continue contacts with Hamas to release hostages — foreign ministry
Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized that this humanitarian task was in a top priority in contacts with representatives of the Hamas political wing in coordination with the authorities of a number of Middle East countries
US, OSCE ODIHR conspiring to discredit Georgian elections — SVR
According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, "the plan is that 10-20 days before the vote, the OSCE ODIHR will publish an interim report concluding that the country lacks conditions to hold free and honest elections"
Kremlin praises military success in repelling drone attacks
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with how Russia’s air defenses were operating
US presidential debate mere dog and pony show — Russian diplomat
"Is that big news that we could see yet another show performed by people who clearly take no responsibility whatsoever for their words?" Maria Zakharova asked rhetorically
Russian army approaches Seversk to increase range of weapons used — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that this development will allow Russian troops to "increase pressure" on the enemy and "expand the range of weapons used"
Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk eliminates two Ukrainian generals, 50 officers — top brass
It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions
End of Russian gas transit to weaken Kiev’s strategic position — Bloomberg
Nobody needs a renewal of the gas-transit contract quite as much as Kiev which risks losing up to $800 mln a year in transit fees, while greater efforts would be required for reaching a new agreement in the future, according to the report
Russian Admiral Golovko frigate launches Kalibr missile during Ocean-2024 drills
The naval exercises that are being held in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian, abs Baltic Seas involve more that 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels
FACTBOX: Drone attack on Moscow and other Russian regions
At least 14 drones were shot down by air defense forces during an attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow Region, several dozen UAVs were destroyed in other regions of Russia
Ending Ukrainian conflict serves US interests — Trump
Three enemy drones downed over northwestern Russia’s Murmansk Region — governor
As a precaution to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, flights at Murmansk and Apatity airports have been temporarily suspended
Kremlin calls for critical approach to reports of drones flying into Russia from Norway
Dmitry Peskov cautioned "against treating reports of various digital media or media-like outlets as primary sources"
Ukrainian attacks thwarted: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles
UK sanctions Russian Aerospace Forces, State Centre for Unmanned Aviation — document
In addition, London extended restrictions to seven legal entities and individuals from Iran for allegedly providing assistance to Russia
No more illusions about talks with Kiev after attack on Kursk — activist
"We must not fall into this trap again just to be swindled by our Ukrainian 'partners,'" Zakhar Prilepin said
Ka-52M helicopters hit Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kursk border area — top brass
The ministry added that the attack was carried out with air-to-air missiles on reconnaissance targets of the enemy
Russia must be ready to repel military aggression from any direction — Putin
The Russian leader wished the participants of the exercise "success in accomplishing the assigned tasks"
Houthis confirm two schoolgirls killed in US-UK strike at school in Yemen
Mohammed Abdulsalam called the incident a "brutal aggression" and a "horrible crime," claiming that Washington and London will not force the movement to stop supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu
"We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," the Russian Security Council secretary underlined
Transnistrians afraid of new war, don’t want Russian peacekeepers to be withdrawn — expert
"If you ask people whether anything should be done with the peacekeepers, I am sure 110% of them will say ‘no,’ peacekeepers should not be withdrawn. This is the answer that has not changed over the 32 years the peacekeeping mission has been deployed to the region," Elena Bobkova stressed
Harris rejects Trump's claims about meeting with Putin days before special op start
During a televised debate, Trump claimed that Harris was sent to "negotiate peace," adding that Russia’s special military operation began "three days later"
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk unlikely to change strategic situation — Turkish MP
According to Hulusi Akar, the risk of escalation and instability in the conflict zone are growing daily and Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region has only expanded the zone of hostilities and created threats to nuclear security
Russian Navy launches Ocean 2024 strategic drills
It is reported that the drills will be conducted in a bilateral format under General Direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev
Ukrainian drone killed some Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region, captured soldier says
Earlier, Vitaly Panchenko said that fighters from the Akhmat Special Force destroyed two groups of Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian conscripts and civilians from the Sudzha District in the Kursk Region
Iran blasts US claims of arms shipments to third countries as lies, propaganda
"The publication of false and misleading reports about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is simply an ugly propaganda to conceal the large illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the genocide in Gaza," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated
Explosion rocks facility belonging to US embassy in Iraq — news outlet
No information has yet been given on the cause of the explosions
Liberating settlements: developments in Kursk Region
The Russian military also foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack the settlements of Cherkasskaya Konopelka, Borki and Fanaseyevka
Blinken says no guarantees on Gaza ceasefire deal
The top US diplomat emphasized that the US cannot force the Israeli leadership to agree to the proposed terms, but will continue to try to convince it of the wisdom of such a step
Kremlin aware of Scholz’s 'peace plan' only from media
"We are not rejecting any plans in advance but it is necessary to understand what this is about," Dmitry Peskov noted
China supports Russia as BRICS chair — top Chinese diplomat
According to Wang Yi, Beijing aims to turn BRICS into "the main channel for new forces to make their voices heard."
Soyuz MS-26 crew with new TASS correspondent to head to ISS from Baikonur spaceport
Read more
Russia to take additional measures to support Cuba — Shoigu
The Security Council secretary noted that Moscow and Havana will develop their strategic cooperation in a wide array of areas
US, UK once again attack Houthi facilities in Yemen — TV
No deaths or injuries were reported, Al Masirah reported
West only prepared to give money to Belarusian opposition for armed fighting — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader warned that the Belarusian authorities know about the opposition’s plans for a potential invasion
Russian diplomat says Washington, London stand behind Ukrainian strike on Ramenskoye
According Maria Zakharova, attempts by Western governments and special services to push Russia’s non-systemic opposition toward destabilizing the internal political situation in Russia are doomed to fail
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Trump says he wants to end Ukrainian conflict
He also plans to settle the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration if he wins the election
Ukraine’s army loses over 350 troops in Kursk area over past day — Russia’s top brass
The ministry noted that over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 12,200 personnel, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
None of Russian regions can be disputed in talks on Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova commented on a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said that the return of Crimea was allegedly a provision of international law
Rada admits Ukrainian army struggles in Kursk Region
On September 11, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, reported that the Russian army had liberated several settlements in the Kursk Region
Khibiny Airport in Murmansk Region suspends flights — Russian aviation agency
"The airport does not accept or dispatch flights," the regulator said
Moscow welcomes Brazilian, Chinese peace initiatives on Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"I will tell you that Russia has always expressed its readiness to resume negotiations," Sergey Ryabkov went on to say
Musk believes Harris to be in charge of US office already
The televised debate between Trump and Harris organized by ABC News was held on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Ukrainians warming up to idea of negotiations with Moscow — WSJ
According to the newspaper, opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a gradual shift towards supporting negotiations with Russia
Trump intends to impose significant tariffs if he wins the election
Trump has already proposed in his election program to introduce a 10% tariff on imports of all goods, with imports from China subject to a 60% tariff and cars produced outside the United States to a 100% tariff
Murmansk Region beefs up security amid enemy drone strikes — governor
According to Andrey Chibis, three Ukrainian drones have been downed in the skies over his region
West pushing Kiev’s terrorist regime to cross redlines — senior Russian MP
"The collective West has fallen in an agony of frenzy," Leonid Slutsky noted
Russia will not accept any ultimatums on Ukraine — senior diplomat
The deputy foreign minister added that an agreement between Russia and the West on the exchange of prisoners has not increased trust in relations
Harris' performance in debate with Trump resonates with voters — CNN poll
82% of the respondents said that the debate will have no bearing on who they vote for in the November election
Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin
Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6
BRICS' constructive role increases worldwide — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Wang Yi also drew attention to the interest of a significant number of countries in BRICS
Press review: Kiev bets on own arms production and US, NATO bearing down on Latin America
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 9th
Ukraine agrees to transit Russian oil purchased by European companies — Prime Minister
Denis Shmygal emphasized that Kiev was not in talks and did not plan to conduct negotiations with Moscow on extending agreements on the transit of Russian oil and gas
US working to lift restrictions on use of US weapons to attack on Russia — Biden
"We're working that out now," the US leader said
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Russian army liberates four communities in DPR in one day
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the enemy also lost three motor vehicles, Polish-made 155mm self-propelled howitzers Krab and Bogdana, as well as a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station
Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA
"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," Maria Zakharova said
Moscow’s non-resource exports to Thailand soared 3.5 times in 2023 — MEC Deputy CEO
The city’s share in Russia’s total volume by this indicator amounted to almost 25%, Nadezhda Larionova said
There are no countries hostile to Russia, there are hostile elites — Putin
The Russian leader noted that hostile elites were obsessed with the idea of dismembering Russia
Press review: US keeps itself at arm's length from Kiev and Russia, China flex naval power
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 11th
IN BRIEF: Trump, Harris talk Putin, trade jabs on Ukraine, Middle East in Tuesday's debate
Donald Trump mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name six times and referred to Russia 10 times in the debate, while Kamala Harris mentioned Putin four times and Russia two times
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
