IAEA chief to discuss measures on protecting Ukraine’s nuclear facilities in Kiev

DUBAI, September 2. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has said that during his visit to Kiev, he intends to meet with Vladimir Zelensky and discuss measures on protecting Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

"As you know, there is a considerable stress on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and, in particular, the nuclear infrastructure. Don’t forget that apart from Zaporozhye <...> there are other nuclear power plants <...> that host an important number of reactors," Grossi said in an interview with Al Arabiya. "There is a concern about their continued operation. The IAEA has a permanent presence at these facilities and we are going to discuss how to better protect them," he added.

On August 27, during a visit to Kurchatov in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region to inspect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the IAEA chief said he intended to go to Ukraine and then return to Russia. Grossi noted that he planned to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP with Zelensky.