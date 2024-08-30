{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

International community must stop 'Israel's barbarism' — top Turkish diplomat

The only way to lasting peace is the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state," Hakan Fidan said

STAMBUL, August 30. /TASS/. The international community must stop Israel which seeks to spread the conflict in the Gaza Strip to other regions, including the West Bank, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Unfortunately, Israel has transferred the atrocities it committed in Gaza to the West Bank. It is hatching plans to extend the conflict in Gaza to other regions. The [Benjamin] Netanyahu government continues to play with fire. Shame awaits all those who remain silent. Israel's barbarism must end. The only way to lasting peace is the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state," the Turkish foreign minister said in Slovenia, according to a TRT Haber TV broadcast.

"The international community must stop Israel. We will continue our efforts in this direction," Fidan emphasized.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.

Top Turkish diplomat warns of risks of nuclear war because of Ukraine
Hakan Fidan also stressed that Turkey called for an early ceasefire and the launch of talks on a peaceful solution to the conflict
Read more
Massive crash registered in operation of X social platform
Problems in the social platform’s operation have also been registered in the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Spain and other countries
Read more
Russia deeply concerned about US course of increasing risks of conflict — diplomat
Commenting on recent statements by US presidential candidate Donald Trump on the need to prevent World War III, Sergey Ryabkov recalled that "despite Donald Trump's statements on this issue, it is the US that in recent years, including [during] Donald Trump's presidency, has been doing a lot to undermine the foundations of the decades-old system of international security"
Read more
Ukrainian troops shooting civilians in Kursk border areas — Russian security official
He mentioned an incident with Ukrainian troops opening fire at a car carrying the residents of a border village
Read more
Macron, French Foreign Ministry were not warned before Durov's arrest, Reuters reports
The source said the French investigation was not linked with the United States
Read more
Russian army good in winter fighting — Trump
Ex-US President and Republican Party nominee for the presidential election Donald Trump said that Russia is not easy to beat, and they're a massive military
Read more
Harris one percentage point ahead of Trump in WSJ survey
The results of the survey shows that 48% of respondents are ready to support Harris, while 47% will vote for Trump
Read more
No consensus in EU on sending instructors to Ukraine — Estonian defense minister
According to Hanno Pevkur, EU countries also need to understand at what level Ukrainian troops will be trained
Read more
Response for US involvement in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region to be harsher — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "practical consequences of what is not an accusation but an obvious fact are observed"
Read more
US can’t intimidate Moscow by brandishing 'nuclear sledgehammer' — Russian intel chief
As Sergey Naryshkin pointed out, "the US wants to show off that very 'nuclear sledgehammer' that US President Harry Truman had sought to intimidate the Soviet Union with in 1945"
Read more
'The United States of America is our enemy,' says Medvedev
"What I can’t understand is the position of European leaders who are unable to make decisions that benefit Europeans. All of their decisions benefit either certain rival political groups or the Americans," the politician said
Read more
Lufthansa Group extends suspension of flights to Tehran, Tel Aviv until September 4
In the meantime, "flights to Amman and Erbil have been operating again since August 27
Read more
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Kamaz plant to be opened in Senegal soon — Foreign Minister
Russian businessmen might invest in energy, oil and gas and food sectors of Senegal’s economy, Yassine Fall noted
Read more
Durov’s arrest deals major blow to free press — Russian ambassador to UK
In Andrey Kelin’s opinion, the United States played a certain role in Durov’s detention
Read more
Talks out of question: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost more than 400 servicemen and 29 armored vehicles
Read more
Macron backs decision to grant French citizenship to Telegram co-founder Durov
The French president added that he would continue to grant citizenship to those who deserve it
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
F-16 fighters operated by Ukraine vulnerable to Russian surface-to-air missiles — WSJ
According to the report, the Kiev government hoped that the advanced Western aircraft would give its forces an edge on the battlefield
Read more
Lavrov says he takes EU discussions about weapons supplies to Kiev 'very seriously'
According to the top Russian diplomat, the same countries have now come together against Russia under the same Nazi banners
Read more
Borrell wants more air defenses given to Kiev, restrictions on use of Western arms lifted
He accused Russia of retaliatory strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, which, he said, would "put Ukraine into the dark and cold"
Read more
Mexican embassy confirmed death of Mexican national in Ukraine
It was confirmed that Carlos Jesus Gonzalez Mendoza was not a soldier of the Mexican armed forces, the Mexican foreign ministry said
Read more
Lifespan-boosting cancer vaccine developed in Russia
Novosibirsk scientists passed clinical tests, reported to increase patient lifespan more than twofold
Read more
Dutch expert says his country’s stance on F-16 fighters for Kiev is ‘dangerous and stupid’
Joost Niemoller also reminded that the Netherlands were training Ukrainian pilots to operate these aircraft
Read more
Without exhumation of Volhynia victims Poland will not support Kiev's EU bid — minister
Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that he was speaking not as a member of his country’s government, but as a politician who heads the Polish Peasant Party
Read more
Suspect in Nord Stream sabotage case fled from Poland in Ukrainian embassy car — media
According to the magazine, after committing the act of sabotage, the suspect made several trips to Germany, the last time just a few days before the German authorities issued an arrest warrant for him
Read more
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief says attack on Kursk failed to distract Russian forces
A few hours earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Aleksey Goncharenko (blacklisted as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said that the situation for the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeisk was close to disaster
Read more
Russian forces increase pressure on Ukrainian army positions near Kupyansk, says expert
"The assault operations by our troops have become regular and their number has increased to more than 20 times a day," the military expert said
Read more
Foreign mercenaries involved in attack on Kursk Region — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova pointed out the shameless attempts of the Ukrainian propaganda to "forge fake materials about the allegedly harmless, careful" invaders
Read more
Ukraine conducting indiscriminate strikes on civilians in Kursk Region — Russian official
According to the report, six explosive weapons were defused in two border settlements in the past day, including an aerial bomb that had fallen on the roof of a private house
Read more
Taiwan records approach of 25 Chinese PLA aircraft, nine vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them
Read more
IAEA experts postpone scheduled Zaporozhye NPP walkdown amid drone threat
The team was told to shelter indoors on 20 August and had to reschedule their planned walkdown on 26 August
Read more
FSB nabs two Colombian citizens who fought as mercenaries on Ukraine’s side
"During the search, FSB operatives found and seized from the suspects the documents confirming their unlawful activity," the security service said
Read more
Russian military pushes Ukrainian troops out of LPR by forcing river near Stelmakhovka
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Stelmakhovka on August 29
Read more
Putin gives Russia’s highest award to Lukashenko on his 70th birthday
The Belarusian leader was awarded "for outstanding achievements in developing the allied relationship and strategic partnership" between Russia and Belarus
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian artillery gun near Svatovo that shelled LPR — expert
Data recorders confirmed that the strike destroyed the Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system together with its crew
Read more
Russian Mi-28NM gunship destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in borderline Kursk area
The Mi-28NM helicopter delivered strikes by air-launched missiles against reconnoitered targets, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Read more
Ukrainian POW claims he was unaware of deployment to Kursk Region
The captive noted that due to major losses in the Ukrainian 82nd separate air assault brigade he was transferred there from another unit
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about case against Telegram founder Pavel Durov
According to the Paris prosecutor's office, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros
Read more
Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Read more
IAEA chief calls for preventing nuclear accident at Zaporozhye nuke plant
Rafael Grossi stressed that a recent fire at the facility’s cooling tower, drone attacks made it clear that the nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant "remains extremely challenging"
Read more
No requests for assistance from Ukraine regarding loss of F-16 jet — Pentagon
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also declined to say how many F-16 jets were currently deployed to Ukraine
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver Project 22160 patrol ship Viktor Veliky to Russian Navy this year
The patrol ship Viktor Veliky will undergo shipbuilders’ and state trials in the third and fourth quarters of this year, Renat Mistakhov said
Read more
EU doubts countries to adopt 15th package of sanctions against Russia, Belarus — Euractiv
It is reported that the EC’s position may change by the winter, which will depend on the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief says situation near Pokrovsk most difficult
Today, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had held a meeting with Syrsky and General Staff Chief Anatoly Bargilevich to discuss the situation on the frontline, with special attention paid to Krasnoarmeysk and Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name - Toretsk)
Read more
Numerous explosions heard in Kiev, witnesses say
Explosions reportedly occurred in the outskirts of the capital
Read more
Telegram’s office in Dubai closed
Telegram FZ LLC is registered in Business Central Towers situated in the Dubai Internet City
Read more
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Read more
Zelensky criticized for Ukrainian military failures due to attack on Kursk — FT
It is reported that Ukrainian military analysts branded the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "chaos" and the Ukrainian army’s "complete defensive failure," pinning the blame on the military leadership
Read more
China, US must cooperate, not counter each other — Xi Jinping
Being two major powers, China and the US must bear their responsibility before history, before their nations and the world, the Chinese leader said
Read more
Ukrainian troops shoot three children in Kursk Region — army
According to Deputy battalion commander of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps with the call sign Kadet, three children were shot while trying to evacuate on a motorcycle with a sidecar
Read more
US official confirms first loss of F-16 in Ukraine — WSJ
Initial reports indicate that the jet wasn’t shot down, but likely crashed due to pilot error, the official said
Read more
Ukraine confirms death of F-16 pilot
The Air Force said the pilot was killed in an aerial fight on August 26
Read more
US presidential candidate Harris says no plans to ban hydraulic fracking technology
It was her first joint television interview with running mate Tim Walz since they both formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination
Read more
Russian troops eliminated important Ukrainian stronghold by taking Stelmakhovka — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that, after the liberation of Stelmakhovka, it is "rather difficult" to assess, what portion of the LPR territory is controlled by the republican authorities, because there are "many so-called grey zones, where active hostilities are underway"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Rockets fired at US military base in Syria — radio
The exact number of projectiles fired towards the facility is not known
Read more
Ukrainian troops building defensive lines in some Kursk areas — Akhmat commander
Apty Alaudinov said earlier that Russian forces were thwarting the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempts
Read more
No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin
"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops in Kherson area testing new Siberia drone model
The Siberia drone has been engineered by domestic specialists and is capable of lifting two 82mm mines
Read more
Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data
The yuan noted 0.086% to 11.92 rubles
Read more
Demand for luxury doomsday bunkers goes up in US — Fox News
Ron Hubbard said that on average, he sells at least one bunker per day
Read more
F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance
According to the report, fuel tanks were also hit in the strike
Read more
Russia steadily replaces imports in its drone industry — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question how China’s restrictions on the export of some drones and their components, which are scheduled to kick in on September 1, will affect the domestic drone industry
Read more
Macron arrived in Belgrade to discuss strategic issues — Vucic
Macron’s visit to Serbia began with a meeting by the honorary guard at the Palace of Serbia complex
Read more
US national arrested for attacking policeman in Moscow appeals arrest
Previously, the court arrested Tater until October 14
Read more
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Read more
Ukraine's attack on Kursk Region just postpones Kiev's inevitable surrender — expert
Tony Kevin noted that Kiev failed to "create a good news information narrative of Ukraine taking the ‘fight to the enemy,’ after constant depressing news of the Ukrainian steady retreat on the central Donbass front"
Read more
Taliban logistics chief: Afghanistan needs Russian air defense equipment
Read more
Hungarian foreign minister opposes any Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia
Peter Szijjarto urged an end to the "insanity" and called against new supplies of weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian general attended secret meeting with NATO commanders in Germany, Bild says
Featured at the event were the latest models of German military equipment, such as the 18-million-euro wheel-tracked Skyranger air-defense system that can shoot down drones from a distance of 3 kilometers
Read more
UN Security Council should rule out scenario of UN ending work in Gaza — Russian mission
Dmitry Polyansky added that "humanitarian workers themselves are fully resolved to continue to valiantly carry out their duty for the sake of those in need in Gaza"
Read more
Pentagon unable to confirm that Ukraine’s F-16 was downed by friendly fire
"The United States has not been asked to participate in any type of investigation to look into this incident," Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told
Read more
US ramps up opposition to Moscow’s efforts to promote Eurasian security — Russian MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the trend toward multipolarity cannot be reversed
Read more
Ukrainian army’s foreign mercenaries rape civilians in Kursk Region — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian forces are essentially "a motley crew" that skirts international humanitarian law, allowing themselves "to shoot people in the back, take no prisoners and spare no one"
Read more
Russian FPV drone teams strike Ukrainian military equipment in Kursk area
As a Russian attack UAV platoon commander said, Ukraine’s military has employed a large amount of Western-made equipment in the borderline Kursk Region
Read more
Press review: EU clamps down on social media and Xi asks US to update relationship status
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 30th
Read more
US gives Ukraine carte blanche for attacks inside Russia, diplomat says
"Being driven by ambitions of world domination, Washington has been intensifying tensions with Russia as it seeks to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country and it is not looking to avoid escalation, despite statements by a number of high-profile US officials," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Lukashenko says he will never order troops to fight outside Belarus — BelTA
According to the report, the Belarusian president made the statement when speaking about the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region did not make Russia move troops from main front — Forbes
The magazine emphasized that "the six or so Ukrainian brigades defending Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) are outnumbered around two-to-one" and "they may have no choice but to surrender" the city soon
Read more
Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine before reckless move in Kursk Region, Lavrov says
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region
In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region
Read more
Ukrainian parliament member recognizes crisis of governance in Ukraine
Ukraine is facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law
Read more
No decision on unblocking money for military aid to Ukraine — top diplomat
As Josep Borrell noted, "it is a national decision and member states want to keep it as a national decision, and each one will make the decision they consider appropriate"
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker claims F-16 was lost due to friendly fire — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya criticized the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for falsely describing the incident as "a crash"
Read more
Russian troops advance toward three localities near Kupyansk — military expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko pointed out that "strategic heights are mostly controlled by Ukrainian troops"
Read more
Ukrainians open return fire less frequently as they retreat — Russia’s top brass
Meanwhile, Russian crews manning Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers have struck a column of Ukrainian vehicles in the South Donetsk direction, the Defense Ministry added
Read more
Netherlands bans Ukraine from attacking Russian civilian targets with F-16 jets
At the same time, Ukraine has the right to attack military targets in Russia, according to the Netherlands
Read more
Hostilities in Gaza Strip 'must end' — US Vice President Harris
"This war must end, and we must deal that is about getting the hostages out," she said
Read more
Too many innocent Palestinians getting killed in Gaza — US Vice President Harris
"And we have got to get a deal done," Kamala Harris said
Read more
Japan made bacteriological weapons experiments in battle of Khalkhin-Gol — FSB
The Red Army together with Mongolian units defeated the Japanese invaders who had intruded into the territory of the Mongolian People's Republic
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Pentagon declines to comment on Ukraine's first loss of F-16 fighter jet
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official, that Kiev for the first time lost one of the US-made fighter jets that had been donated shortly before
Read more
Political repercussions of Durov case for France already in sight — expert
In general, Andrey Bystritsky believes that the Durov affair in France is bound to last
Read more
Putin congratulates Mongolian counterpart on anniversary of Khalkhin Gol victory
Russian President expressed hope that "the good traditions of friendship and mutual support, forged during that cruel war period, are a reliable foundation
Read more
EU to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by end of August — German Defense Ministry
German Defense Ministry Thomas Hitschler added that 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen will complete their training in Germany by the end of the year
Read more
Moscow court arrests two Colombian mercenaries for fighting against Russian troops
The Lefortovsky Court ruling satisfied the request of preliminary investigation bodies for arrest of Ante Alexander and Medin Arand Jose Aron, suspected of mercenarism until October 22
Read more
Belarusian president slams proposals to turn away from Russia, side with Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko said he would like the Belarusian people to understand the situation they lived in
Read more
Pavel Durov asked to notify billionaire close to Macron about his detention — AFP
According to the report, Xavier Niel is close to French President Emmanuel Macron
Read more