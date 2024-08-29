Floods in Yemen’s Al Mahwit leave at least 16 killed, 20 missing

DUBAI, August 30. /TASS/. At least 16 people were killed and over 20 went missing due to landslides and heavy rainfall in Yemen’s Al Mahwit province, controlled by the rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television reported citing local authorities.

On Thursday, civil defense units found 16 dead bodies in the Malhan district of the Al Mahwit province, hid by landslides the day before. A total of 22 people are still listed as missing, a local official said.

The previous death toll stood at seven. Earlier this month, flash floods caused by heavy rains swept through Al Mahwit and the neighboring province of Hudaydah, which is also controlled by Houthis.