MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities have decided to deploy additional staff to ensure the smooth operation of mobilization centers in the Ukrainian capital, which from here on out will be open 24/7, the Kiev military administration reported.

"During today’s meeting of the Kiev defense committee, we considered several important issues for the city. One of the pressing issues was organizing and ensuring the round-the-clock effective operation of mobilization centers. After careful consideration, it was decided to expand the composition of the centers' administrations," the administration said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, from now on mobilization centers will be staffed with representatives of district administrations, military conscription offices, police and medics.

In February 2024, the Ukrainian authorities decided to leave military conscription offices open round-the-clock amid ongoing mobilization and martial law, including to account for conscripts, men of military age and reservists. Later, the government adopted a decision allowing military conscription officers to hand out summons at any time of day, not only at places of residence, education and work, but also in public places, checkpoints, and border crossings.

Since announcing mobilization in February 2022, Ukraine has extended the measure several times, with the authorities going to great lengths to prevent men of conscription age from evading service.

On May 18, a law on tougher mobilization rules came into force in Ukraine, allowing hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians to be drafted into the army. In addition, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a law on drafting convicts willing to volunteer. Justice Minister Denis Malyuska speculated that an additional 20,000 men might be drafted into the army this way.