Finnish PM says it’s too early to reopen crossings on border with Russia

HELSINKI, August 16. /TASS/. The situation is not yet ripe for reopening crossings on the border with Russia, since the threat of migrant influx from third countries is still in place, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.

"According to security officers, nothing has changed, border crossings cannot be opened. But let us look ahead. Let us hope that the security situation will improve," he said, adding that efforts are needed to prevent a migration chaos at Finnish border checkpoints like the one in December 2023.

"It would be in the interests of both countries to open the border but now there are no conditions for that," Orpo said.

Finland closed motor crossings on the border with Russia in November 2023 due to what it called an uncontrolled flow of refugees from third countries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Finland’s decision to close border crossings as an act that draws new division lines in Europe and warned about Moscow’s potential response.