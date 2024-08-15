Belarus to provide immediate response in case of border violation — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. Belarus will provide an immediate response in case of violation of its border and will set no red lines, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We do not want an escalation, and we do not want a war against the entire NATO. We do not want that," he said in an interview for Russian TV, partially published by BelTA. "But, if they do it, if it comes to this, well then… We will have no other choice. There will be no red lines. There is one line - the state border. And, as soon as someone steps over it, I tell you as a [former] border security officer, the response will be immediate."

According to the Belarusian leader, this response "has been prepared as an order [kept in] safe boxes, properly."