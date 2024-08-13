Hamas must be 'brought to its knees' — Israeli official

TEL AVIV, August 13. /TASS/. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on the country’s authorities not to send a delegation "to talks in Doha or Cairo" to try to make a deal on Gaza, as he made no bones about his position that the Palestinian Hamas movement should be "brought to its knees."

Israel "must emerge victorious" as a result of its military operation in the Gaza Strip and defeat Hamas, he said in a video address, published by the press service of his ultra-right Otzma Yehudit party.

On August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US published a joint statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in Doha or Cairo on August 15. The intermediaries also said they were ready to present a final draft agreement based on the principles set out by US President Joe Biden and supported by Resolution 2735 of the UN Security Council. One hour following the statement, the Israeli authorities expressed readiness to send a delegation to the August 15 talks. On August 11, Hamas urged the intermediaries to present them with a specific plan for implementing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and then make Israel observe it.

On May 31, Biden announced his three-phase Israel-Palestine ceasefire plan, with each phase lasting six weeks. The plan envisages a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian inmates from Israeli prisons. The sides must launch talks during this time, while a ceasefire will remain in effect until an agreement is reached.

In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted a week. During this time, over 100 hostages were released, according to the Israeli side. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day. According to Israel’s latest data, 115 hostages still remain in Gaza.