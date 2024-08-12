US State Department says up to Ukraine how it conducts its military operations

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. The US believes decisions about how Ukraine conducts its military operations are for Kiev to make, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"Ultimately, the decisions about how Ukraine conducts its military operations are decisions for Ukraine to make," he said.

Patel also said Washington's position on using US weapons to strike inside Russia has not changed.

"Nothing has changed about the United States policy with respects to strikes across the border," the official said.

The spokesman commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's words that Ukraine will suffer an appropriate retaliation for its actions in the Kursk Region by saying the statement didn’t represent anything new in the Russian leader's rhetoric. He said Russia over the course of the conflict allegedly "saber rattled, used escalatory language."

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 others, including 10 children. Hospitals have admitted 69 people. Of them, 17 are in serious condition.

According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,610 troops, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.

Russia has repeatedly stated that US military support for Kiev won’t be able to turn around the situation on the battlefield, but will only prolong the conflict and increase casualties, including among civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin also said on Monday that Russia will accomplish all its goals.