UN concerned about attack on Russian war correspondent — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. The United Nations is concerned about an attack that left Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny injured, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said.

"We are concerned at an attack that injured a journalist and hope for his swift recovery," he said in response to a TASS request for comment.

According to earlier reports, Poddubny’s car had been attacked by a drone in a border area of Russia’s Kursk Region.

On August 6, the borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed five civilians and injured 31 people, including 6 children.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said that Russian troops would complete their operation in the Kursk Region by defeating Ukrainian forces and regaining control of the border. According to Gerasimov, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 troops, with at least 100 of them killed, as well as 54 pieces of equipment, including seven tanks.