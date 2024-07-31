Haniyeh’s successor as Hamas political leader to continue policy of resistance — movement

CAIRO, July 31. /TASS/. The successor to Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian movement Hamas’ political bureau who was assassinated in Tehran, will carry on his policy of resistance to Israeli forces and achieving the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the radical movement’s political bureau, said.

"Whoever carries the [Hamas] banner after Ismail Haniyeh will tread the same path," he said, as quoted on Hamas’ Telegram channel. He added that Hamas "will continue its resistance to put an end to the [Israeli] occupation of Palestinian land and to achieve the national goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state."

The senior Hamas official said that Israel’s recent moves are aimed at "setting the entire region on fire, as it [Israel] has failed to accomplish its objectives." Al-Hayya pointed out that the radical movement believes that the Israeli authorities "do not want any agreement [on the Gaza ceasefire] or any deal [on a hostage exchange]." The senior Hamas official believes that Israel "is continually evading [an agreement] and wants the occupation to remain in place."

On Wednesday morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite force of the Iranian military) broke the news of Haniyeh’s death. The Hamas movement said that he was killed in an Israeli strike targeting the place he was staying in Tehran after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.