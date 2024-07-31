No comments on reports of Hamas leader’s death, Israeli army source tells TASS

TEL AVIV, July 31. /TASS/. The Israeli military does not comment on reports about the death of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) source told TASS.

"We don’t comment on reports about his death," the source said.

On Wednesday morning, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran. Hamas said that Haniyeh’s death was the result of an Israeli strike on a residence where he was staying during a visit to Iran for the inauguration of the country’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.