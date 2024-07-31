President-elect’s visit to Russia to strengthen relations — Indonesian Defense Ministry

TOKYO, July 31. /TASS/. Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s visit to Russia will strengthen bilateral relations, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and his delegates arrived at Vnukovo Airport, Moscow, on Tuesday (July 30), at 8:30 p.m. local time. <...> This working visit marks an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Russia, especially in the defense sector," said the Indonesian Defense Ministry's official statement.

"On Wednesday (July 31), Defense Minister Prabowo [Subianto] is to hold a number of strategic meetings aimed at expanding cooperation and partnership between the two countries. Prabowo [Subianto] will meet Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. At the meeting, they will discuss vital questions related to defense cooperation between the two countries. Then, Defense Minister Prabowo [Subianto] will arrive at the Grand Kremlin Palace to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting is an important milestone in enhancing diplomatic ties and expanding the cooperation between Indonesia and Russia," the Indonesian Defense Ministry reported.

Subianto won the country’s February presidential election and will take office in October. He now holds the post of Indonesia's top defense official, while Joko Widodo remains Indonesia's acting president.