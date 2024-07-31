Missile hitting Hamas political leader’s residence in Tehran launched from other state

BEIRUT, July 31. /TASS/. The missile that hit the residence in the Iranian capital where Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh was staying, was launched from the territory of another country, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported citing an Iranian source.

The missile was launched "not from the territory of Iran itself," but "from another state," according to the source.

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas said earlier that Haniyeh was killed during an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook has warned that the assassination would not go unanswered.

The Israeli side has not yet provided its commentary on Haniyeh’s death.

Since the start of escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked the refugee camp in Gaza City where Haniyeh’s family stayed. As a result, the attacks killed three sons and four grandchildren, as well as sister of the Hamas political chief.

Haniyeh became Hamas Politburo Head in May 2017, whereas in August 2021 he was re-elected. In September 2022, his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took place in Moscow, which focused on the developments in the Middle Eastern region with an emphasis on the Palestine issue.