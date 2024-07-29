Peru recalls its ambassador to Venezuela for consultations — top diplomat

MEJICO, July 29. /TASS/. The Peruvian authorities have decided to recall the country's ambassador to Venezuela for consultations, Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea said.

"Given the very serious official statements by representatives of the Venezuelan electoral system, it was decided to immediately recall the Peruvian ambassador accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for consultations," the top diplomat wrote on his X page. The Peruvian authorities refused to recognize the victory of Nicolas Maduro in the Venezuelan presidential election held on Sunday.

Earlier, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that nine Latin American countries tried to interfere in the elections: Argentina, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. Before that, the foreign ministries of Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay issued a joint statement calling on Caracas to ensure a "transparent vote count."

According to the ballot of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, with 80% of the protocols proceeded, Nicolas Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2% of the vote. Maduro's main rival, far-right candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, was favored by 4,445,978 voters, or 44.2% of the electorate, while a combined 4.6% of voters cast ballots for the other eight candidates.