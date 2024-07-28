Egypt warns against opening new front in Lebanon

CAIRO, July 28. /TASS/. Egypt warns about the risk of the escalation between Israel and Lebanon, which may entail a large-scale war in the region, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

"Egypt warns about the risks stemming from the opening a new front in Lebanon amid the latest developments in the town of Majdal Shams on the Syrian occupied Golan Heights," it said, adding that "this may plunge the Middle East into a full-scale regional war."

The ministry called on the international community to "interfere immediately to spare the peoples of the region of catastrophic consequences of the expanding [Middle East] conflict, which pose a threat to the system of international security and peace."

On the evening of July 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the projectiles hit a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 40 were wounded.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.