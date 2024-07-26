Forty-five Hamas targets hit by Israel in Gaza Strip in past day

TEL AVIV, July 26. /TASS/. Israel hit 45 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, the targets included "terrorist cells, tunnel shafts, military structures, and two launch pits used to fire toward Beer Sheva (a large city in southern Israel - TASS)."

IDF land troops continue operating near the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south of the Palestinian enclave. Thus, in the course of the operation that was launched on July 22, "IDF troops operating against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area of Khan Yunis have eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, including seven terrorist cells who fired mortars toward IDF troops during combat in the area," the IDF said.

In the area of Rafah, the Israeli military "eliminated two armed terrorists." "Shortly afterward, another terrorist was identified taking the weapon of one of the eliminated terrorists. He was then eliminated in an aerial strike," the IDF reported. "In addition, IDF troops located tunnel shafts and weapons, including long-range rocket launchers and explosives, in the area of Tel as Sultan" west of Rafah.