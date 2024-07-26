Iran's mission to UN denies Israeli accusations of preparing terrorist attacks at Olympics

DUBAI, July 26. /TASS/. Iran's mission to the UN has refuted Jerusalem’s statements that Tehran and its allies are allegedly preparing terrorist attacks against Israeli athletes and tourists at the Paris Olympics, Iran's Press TV reported.

"Terrorist acts are not among the methods of [Islamic] resistance. Lies and deception cannot change the places of the plaintiff and the defendant," the channel quoted an excerpt of the Iranian mission's statement.

Israel's Ynet news outlet reported on Thursday that Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a letter to his French counterpart Stephane Sejournet that the country’s authorities have information about the threat of terrorist attacks against Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympics. According to the estimates of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the potential threat comes from "Iranian satellites."

The Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Security during the competitions will be provided by about 45,000 French police and gendarmes, as well as about 20,000 servicemen.