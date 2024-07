MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Two Russians continue to be held as hostages in Gaza, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said.

"Two more Russian citizens," she told reporters, when asked about the matter. "They are Alexander Trufanov and Alexander Lobanov. They are not on the list of 46 people that are no longer alive."

According to the diplomat, a total of 120 people continue to be held in Gaza as hostages.