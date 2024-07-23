Ukraine’s parliament extends martial law, general mobilization

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (national parliament) has passed bills extending martial law and general mobilization for 90 days from August 12, lawmaker Elena Shulyak wrote on her Telegram channel.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. General mobilization was declared on the same day. Both martial law and general mobilization have been extended several times since then.

The authorities in Kiev are taking all possible measures to prevent draft dodging. Forcible mobilization has intensified differences in society, with draft-age men seeking to flee the country, often risking their lives. Despite this, on April 16 Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a controversial law toughening mobilization rules, which is called to help draft hundreds of thousands of fresh soldiers.

Amid continuing martial law, the country canceled both presidential and parliamentary elections, giving grounds to challenge Zelensky’s legitimacy after his office term expired on May 21.