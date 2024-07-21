Death toll in Bangladesh riots surpasses 150

NEW DELHI, July 21. /TASS/. The death toll in the riots in Bangladesh, which began after student protests against a quota system for employment, has risen to 151, AFP reported citing police and medical sources.

Earlier, 105 deaths were reported.

Police officers have been among the victims of violent clashes between security forces and protesters. A curfew has been imposed in the country, except for two hours on Sunday evening.

Protests in Bangladesh started when hundreds of students from private and public universities took to the streets in different cities of the country, claiming that quotas for relatives of veterans of the 1971 war of independence were discriminatory when applying for government jobs. Nearly 32 mln young people are unemployed or don’t have professional education in the country of 170 mln. They say the authorities are not doing enough to combat unemployment and are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.