Moldovan special services inciting anti-government protests in Transnistria — ministry

CHISINAU, July 15. /TASS/. Moldovan special services are trying to instigate anti-government protests in Transnistria, the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic said.

"Currently, on social media, anonymous users are calling on citizens of the Pridnestrovian Moldovan Republic to take part on July 20 <...> in a rally, which has not been sanctioned by the state authorities. These appeals are initiated by the Security and Intelligence Service of the Republic of Moldova," the ministry said in a statement on its website. It also noted that a yellow level of terrorist danger is in place in Transnistria, prohibiting unauthorized rallies.

In April 2022, Transnistria saw a chain of terrorist attacks. They began with the firing of rocket-propelled grenades at the State Security Ministry building. The antennae of one of the region's largest radio and television centers in the village of Maiac were blown up. Military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa, as well as the location of the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent and the premises of an arsenal near the village of Colbasna, where about 20,000 tons of ammunition are stored, were attacked. The terrorist attacks caused no casualties.

In March 2023, the state security ministry reported that a terrorist attack was thwarted against the Transnistrian leadership and leadership of the OSCE mission in Moldova. The masterminds planned to detonate a car bomb in the center of Tiraspol. Two suspects were detained, reports said. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said back then that the attack had been authorized and prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine.