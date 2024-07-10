On Ukraine’s request, Romania detains cargo ship that called at Crimea’s Sevastopol

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The Cameroon-flagged Usko Mfu cargo ship, which earlier made a port call at Crimea’s Sevastopol, was detained by Romania on a request from Ukraine, the Lloyd's List portal said citing the vessel’s agent Avalon Shipping.

The vessel was sailing from Moldova’s Danube River port of Giurgiulesti, which it left on July 3, when it was approached by a vessel and forced to anchor by Ukraine’s Reni port in the Odessa Region.

The ship, whose intended destination is Souda, Greece, was searched.

According to the report, Usko Mfu called at Sevastopol in May, after leaving the Turkish port of Eregli. It was arrested on Ukraine’s request, on the pretext of allegedly violating Ukraine’s national borders.