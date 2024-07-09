NATO views Russia’s victory in Ukraine as its ‘greatest risk’ — secretary-general

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. NATO views Russia’s victory in Ukraine as its "biggest cost and the greatest risk," because the outcome of the conflict will shape global security for decades, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"The biggest cost and the greatest risk will be if Russia wins in Ukraine. We cannot let that happen," he said while opening this year's NATO summit.

In his opinion, Russia’s victory will also embolden "authoritarian leaders in Iran, in North Korea and China."

"They all support Russia, <…> they all want NATO to fail. So the outcome of this war will shape global security for decades," the NATO secretary-general added.

He called upon all members of the alliance to support Ukraine more intensively, but made no mention of prospects for Kiev’s membership in the alliance.