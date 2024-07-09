Modi invites Putin to visit India in 2025

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in 2025, says the joint statement, adopted after Modi’s visit to Moscow.

The prime minister visited Russia on July 8-9 to hold negotiations with Putin within the traditional annual Russian-Indian summit.

"Modi thanked the President of Russia for his kind hospitality, provided to him and his delegation in Moscow. He invited President Putin to visit India next year to take part in the 23rd Russian-Indian summit," the declaration says.