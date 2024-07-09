Orban writes letter to EU leaders to call for peace in Ukraine — report

BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote a letter to EU leaders urging them to seek a ceasefire in Ukraine and saying there is a good chance for it now, the DPA news service reported.

According to Orban, "there is a good chance now" for a ceasefire, the DPA said, citing the letter. He called on the EU to take the initiative in achieving this goal.

On July 5, the Hungarian prime minister visited Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and start peace talks. Before that - on July 2 - Orban traveled to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views with him about the prospects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis.