Xi Jinping ready for new achievements in SCO cooperation

BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed readiness for new achievements in cooperation between member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the upcoming 24th session of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Astana.

"I have no doubt that the SCO Astana Summit will be a great success through concerted efforts of all parties and will help rally the SCO family closer and open up new prospects for SCO cooperation," Xi said in a statement.

The Chinese leader also praised cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, noting the unique status of a "permanent comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries.

Xi arrived in Astana on July 2. During this international trip which will last until July 6, he will also make state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan is chairing the SCO this year. The summit will be held on July 4 at the Palace of Independence in Astana. The event is expected to be attended by the heads of state of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also attend the summit.