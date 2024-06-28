Israeli strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza kills 11 — TV

DUBAI, June 28. /TASS/. An Israeli strike on the Al Mawasi humanitarian zone in Gaza killed 11 people, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, at least 40 people suffered injuries.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television said earlier that at least four Palestinians had been killed in Israel’s airstrike on Al Mawasi. Military equipment entered the area after the attack.

According to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry, Israel’s June 22 strike on Al Mawasi had killed at least 25 people and left another 50 injured. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), however, denied a direct attack on a hospital in Al Mawasi, saying that it had carried out an operation to neutralize two Hamas militants.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking 250 people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.